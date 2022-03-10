Scirocco Energy Plc (SOLO.L) (LON:SOLO) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.85

Scirocco Energy Plc (SOLO.L) (LON:SOLO – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 2 ($0.03). Scirocco Energy Plc (SOLO.L) shares last traded at GBX 1.85 ($0.02), with a volume of 5,186,798 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.85. The company has a market cap of £13.39 million and a PE ratio of -4.63.
About Scirocco Energy Plc (SOLO.L) (LON:SOLO)
