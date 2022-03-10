Scotiabank Increases Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Price Target to C$36.00

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.80% from the stock’s previous close.
PXT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective (up previously from C$34.00) on shares of Parex Resources in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.29.
TSE PXT opened at C$27.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Parex Resources has a 1 year low of C$17.28 and a 1 year high of C$30.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.37 billion and a PE ratio of 10.77.
Parex Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.
