Scotiabank Increases Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Price Target to C$36.00

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.80% from the stock’s previous close.

PXT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective (up previously from C$34.00) on shares of Parex Resources in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.29.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

TSE PXT opened at C$27.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Parex Resources has a 1 year low of C$17.28 and a 1 year high of C$30.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.37 billion and a PE ratio of 10.77.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Kruchten sold 25,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.54, for a total value of C$703,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,773,906.48. Also, Director Paul David Wright sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.05, for a total transaction of C$168,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$841,500. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,060 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,497.

Parex Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.