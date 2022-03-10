Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Shares Gap Down to $126.81

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $126.81, but opened at $123.25. Scotts Miracle-Gro shares last traded at $119.89, with a volume of 2,864 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.88.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 46.76%. The business had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile (NYSE:SMG)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.