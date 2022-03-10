Scout Investments Inc. Decreases Holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,256 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.24% of Hilltop worth $6,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop in the third quarter worth $201,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop in the third quarter worth $226,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop in the third quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop during the third quarter worth $324,000. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Shares of Hilltop stock opened at $30.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.69. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.87 and a 1 year high of $39.60.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Hilltop had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $389.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Hilltop’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

About Hilltop (Get Rating)

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.