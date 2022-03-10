Scout Investments Inc. Has $9.52 Million Stake in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 596,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,378 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.78% of Coherus BioSciences worth $9,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Coherus BioSciences by 4.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 0.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 131,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 4.3% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 26,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 49.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 3.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHRS opened at $12.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.64. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $19.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.67.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 87.92% and a negative return on equity of 224.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coherus BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

