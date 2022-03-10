SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 646,200 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the January 31st total of 504,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms recently commented on SPNE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of SeaSpine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SeaSpine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

SeaSpine stock opened at $12.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.04. SeaSpine has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $22.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPNE. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,874,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,563,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,064,000 after buying an additional 475,686 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 647,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,189,000 after buying an additional 312,533 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,073,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,889,000 after buying an additional 293,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 289.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 374,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after buying an additional 277,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

