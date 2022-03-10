Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $8.25 to $11.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.75, but opened at $10.25. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Select Energy Services shares last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 3,893 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTTR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Select Energy Services by 148.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 335,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 200,158 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Select Energy Services by 4.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after buying an additional 48,208 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Select Energy Services by 19.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 576,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 93,075 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Select Energy Services by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after buying an additional 38,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Select Energy Services by 40.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 88,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.93% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.39. The company has a market cap of $992.56 million, a P/E ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 2.47.

Select Energy Services Company Profile (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

