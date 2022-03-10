Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.94

Shares of Shanta Gold Limited (LON:SHG – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 10.94 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 9.01 ($0.12). Shanta Gold shares last traded at GBX 9.13 ($0.12), with a volume of 7,676,571 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 32 ($0.42) target price on shares of Shanta Gold in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Get Shanta Gold alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £96.96 million and a PE ratio of 6.17.

Shanta Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold production, development, and exploration in Tanzania. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned New Luika Gold Mine property located in Songwe district of South Western Tanzania. Shanta Gold Limited was founded in 2005 and is based in St Peter Port, Guernsey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shanta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.