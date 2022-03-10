Shard (SHARD) Market Cap Hits $2.22 Million

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 10th. One Shard coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000332 BTC on major exchanges. Shard has a total market capitalization of $2.22 million and approximately $5,342.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Shard has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar.

Shard Profile

SHARD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,160,177 coins and its circulating supply is 17,100,000 coins. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars.

