Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

NYSE:SHG opened at $30.35 on Monday. Shinhan Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.42.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 8.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHG. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 246.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

