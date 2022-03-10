Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.
NYSE:SHG opened at $30.35 on Monday. Shinhan Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.42.
Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 8.61%.
Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shinhan Financial Group (SHG)
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.