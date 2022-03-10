Short Interest in Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Declines By 88.4%

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 88.4% from the February 13th total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE AVK traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $14.91. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,952. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.04 and a 12 month high of $19.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

In other Advent Convertible and Income Fund news, insider Advent Capital Management /De/ sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $442,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Tracy V. Maitland sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $894,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,370 shares of company stock valued at $60,482 and sold 94,000 shares valued at $1,674,630.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVK. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advent Convertible & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It focuses on convertible securities and non-convertible income securities. The company was founded on February 19, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

