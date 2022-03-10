Short Interest in Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Grows By 25.4%

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 283,400 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the January 31st total of 226,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 354.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC raised their target price on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of Ag Growth International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Ag Growth International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

OTCMKTS AGGZF opened at $30.84 on Thursday. Ag Growth International has a 1 year low of $20.53 and a 1 year high of $37.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.92.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.98%.

Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the manufacture of agricultural equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its product portfolio include portable and permanent handling, storage, conditioning, structures, processing, and technology.

