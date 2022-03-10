Short Interest in Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) Decreases By 83.2%

Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 83.2% from the February 13th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 748,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:APSI traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.25. The company had a trading volume of 96,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,707. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.25. Aqua Power Systems has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $0.45.
Aqua Power Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
