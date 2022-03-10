Short Interest in Artemis Strategic Investment Corp (NASDAQ:ARTE) Decreases By 18.2%

Artemis Strategic Investment Corp (NASDAQ:ARTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the January 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ ARTE opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89. Artemis Strategic Investment has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.17.

Get Artemis Strategic Investment alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $508,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $481,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $733,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $962,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Artemis Strategic Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artemis Strategic Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.