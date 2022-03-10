Short Interest in Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Expands By 2,289.2%

Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 88,400 shares, an increase of 2,289.2% from the February 13th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 110.5 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on AVASF shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Avast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Avast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 624 ($8.18) price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $624.00.

Get Avast alerts:

OTCMKTS:AVASF remained flat at $$8.30 during trading hours on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.34. Avast has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $9.71.

Avast Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of security software. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Small and Medium Business (SMB) segments. The Consumer Products segment offers desktop security, server protection, mobile device protection, and consist of free and premium paid products for the individual consumer market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.