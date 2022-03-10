Short Interest in Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) Decreases By 92.3%

Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decline of 92.3% from the February 13th total of 109,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NDVAF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.22. The stock had a trading volume of 10,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,686. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.27. Indiva has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $0.48.

Indiva Company Profile

Indiva Ltd. engages in producing derivative products and the cultivation of cannabis. It offers premium pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible products and provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities. Its brands include Artisan Batch, Wana Sour Gammies, Bhang Chocolate, Ruby Cannabis Sugar, and Sapphire Cannabis Salt.

