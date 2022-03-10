Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Expands By 26.0%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 496,100 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the January 31st total of 393,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,380,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of ESGU opened at $95.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.81 and a 200-day moving average of $102.94. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $108.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.309 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

