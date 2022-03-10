Short Interest in Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Decreases By 98.5%

Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 98.5% from the February 13th total of 224,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 497,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of JRVMF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.57. The company had a trading volume of 203,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,873. Jervois Mining has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.42.

Jervois Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jervois Mining Limited explores for and evaluates mineral properties in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Uganda. The company explores for cobalt, nickel, copper, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Idaho Cobalt Operations project located in the state of Idaho. The company was incorporated in 1962 and is based in Hawthorn East, Australia.

