Short Interest in LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) Drops By 92.4%

LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decline of 92.4% from the February 13th total of 221,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LAIX during the second quarter worth $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in LAIX during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in LAIX during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LAIX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $419,000. 13.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LAIX traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $3.58. The stock had a trading volume of 612 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,259. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.67. LAIX has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $57.12.

LAIX, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of artificial intelligence business. It creates and delivers products and services to popularize english learning. The firm also utilizes cutting-edge deep learning and adaptive learning technologies, big data, well-established education pedagogies, and the mobile Internet.

