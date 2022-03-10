Short Interest in Legato Merger Corp II (NASDAQ:LGTOU) Declines By 85.7%

Legato Merger Corp II (NASDAQ:LGTOU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the February 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Legato Merger Corp II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Legato Merger Corp II during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Legato Merger Corp II during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Legato Merger Corp II in the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Legato Merger Corp II in the 4th quarter valued at $505,000.

Shares of Legato Merger Corp II stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $10.04. 14,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,353. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06. Legato Merger Corp II has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $10.15.

