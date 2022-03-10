Short Interest in Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA) Declines By 83.6%

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 83.6% from the February 13th total of 55,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

OPA remained flat at $$9.91 during trading on Thursday. 3,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,828. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.93. Magnum Opus Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $10.17.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Iron Park Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $386,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $692,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $963,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magnum Opus Acquisition (Get Rating)

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

