Short Interest in Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCOA) Declines By 100.0%

Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCOA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 1,089,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 198,135,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MCOA stock remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 74,941,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,511,781. Marijuana Company of America has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

Marijuana Company of America, Inc engages in the investment in a portfolio of legal cannabis and industrial hemp businesses. It operates through the hempSMART segment. The company was founded on October 4, 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

