Short Interest in Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCOA) Declines By 100.0%

Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCOA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 1,089,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 198,135,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
MCOA stock remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 74,941,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,511,781. Marijuana Company of America has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.
About Marijuana Company of America (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marijuana Company of America (MCOA)
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Marijuana Company of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marijuana Company of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.