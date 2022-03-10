Short Interest in MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX) Rises By 504.3%

MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 504.3% from the February 13th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of MMEX traded down 0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting 0.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,507. The company’s 50-day moving average is 0.22 and its 200-day moving average is 0.43. MMEX Resources has a 52-week low of 0.13 and a 52-week high of 32.00.
MMEX Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
