Short Interest in MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX) Rises By 504.3%

MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 504.3% from the February 13th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MMEX traded down 0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting 0.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,507. The company’s 50-day moving average is 0.22 and its 200-day moving average is 0.43. MMEX Resources has a 52-week low of 0.13 and a 52-week high of 32.00.

MMEX Resources Corp. is a capital pool company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, refining and distribution of oil, gas, petroleum products and electric power. It focuses on Pecos County Texas projects. The company was founded on May 19, 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

