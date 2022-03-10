Short Interest in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Decreases By 16.5%

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,750,000 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the January 31st total of 10,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NEM has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, November 29th. boosted their target price on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.80.

NYSE NEM opened at $75.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.28. Newmont has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The company has a market capitalization of $60.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.39 and a beta of 0.27.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 151.72%.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,520. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

