Short Interest in NuGene International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUGN) Grows By 22,400.0%

NuGene International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 112,500 shares, a growth of 22,400.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NUGN stock traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.04. 2,992,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,618,041. NuGene International has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02.
NuGene International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NuGene International (NUGN)
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
Receive News & Ratings for NuGene International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuGene International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.