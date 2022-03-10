Short Interest in NuGene International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUGN) Grows By 22,400.0%

NuGene International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 112,500 shares, a growth of 22,400.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NUGN stock traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.04. 2,992,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,618,041. NuGene International has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02.

NuGene International Company Profile

NuGene International, Inc engages in the research, development, sales, and marketing of cosmeceutical skincare products. It distributes products domestically and internationally through dermatologists, plastic surgeons, medical offices, and day and resort spas. The company was founded on October 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

