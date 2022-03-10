Short Interest in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Drops By 16.9%

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the January 31st total of 2,250,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 18,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 9,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PNW opened at $73.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.37. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $88.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.26.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $798.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PNW shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Argus boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.79.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

