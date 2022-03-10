Short Interest in Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) Rises By 539.4%

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, a growth of 539.4% from the February 13th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 280,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sentage stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of Sentage as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Sentage alerts:

NASDAQ:SNTG traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.33. 19,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,263. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.94. Sentage has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $52.00.

Sentage Holdings Inc provides a range of financial services in consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sentage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sentage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.