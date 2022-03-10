Short Interest in Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Drops By 16.6%

Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,615,500 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the January 31st total of 1,937,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 201.9 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STZHF shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Stelco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Stelco from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Stelco from C$64.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stelco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.33.

Get Stelco alerts:

OTCMKTS:STZHF opened at $35.35 on Thursday. Stelco has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $40.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.33.

Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. The firm products include hot rolled, coated, cold rolled, and other. It supports a range of customers in the field of steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe and tube industries in North America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.