Short Interest in Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Declines By 17.4%

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the January 31st total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ SYNL opened at $17.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $167.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.58 and a beta of 0.66. Synalloy has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.93.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYNL. StockNews.com upgraded Synalloy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Synalloy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

In other news, Director Henry L. Guy purchased 23,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $332,794.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Privet Fund Management Llc purchased 219,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $2,798,918.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Synalloy by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 13,546 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Synalloy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 180,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 9,703 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Synalloy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its position in Synalloy by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 61,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Synalloy by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,732 shares in the last quarter. 38.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synalloy Corp. engages in the production of stainless steel pipe, fabricator of stainless and carbon steel piping systems, and specialty chemicals. It operates through Metals and Specialty Chemicals segments. The Metals segment operates as Bristol Metals LLC (BRISMET), Palmer of Texas Tanks, Inc (Palmer), and Specialty Pipe & Tube, Inc (Specialty).

