Short Interest in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Drops By 17.1%

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the January 31st total of 65,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:GGT opened at $9.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.44. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Level Four Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 21.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 14.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

