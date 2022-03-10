Short Interest in Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC) Drops By 91.8%

Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 91.8% from the February 13th total of 124,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,351,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of UNVC traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.03. 782,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,184. Univec has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06.
Univec Company Profile (Get Rating)
