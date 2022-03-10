Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on SBSW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
NYSE SBSW opened at $18.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.40. Sibanye Stillwater has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $20.68.
About Sibanye Stillwater (Get Rating)
Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sibanye Stillwater (SBSW)
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.