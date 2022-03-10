Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SBSW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

NYSE SBSW opened at $18.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.40. Sibanye Stillwater has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $20.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,647 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

