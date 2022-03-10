SIBCoin (SIB) Price Tops $0.12

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 10th. One SIBCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000307 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded 66% lower against the U.S. dollar. SIBCoin has a market cap of $2.39 million and $59,408.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SIBCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,429.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,610.93 or 0.06621777 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.83 or 0.00260795 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00014760 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $290.51 or 0.00736782 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00067401 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00007180 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.68 or 0.00437951 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.44 or 0.00366316 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIBCoin (CRYPTO:SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,737,510 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

SIBCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SIBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SIBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.