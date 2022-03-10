Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.57 and last traded at $10.64. 1,416 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 228,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.21.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.34.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,844,000. Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $382,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at $3,114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

About Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML)

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

