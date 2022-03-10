Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Receives $50.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.40.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SLGN shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan stock opened at $42.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. Silgan has a 1 year low of $37.10 and a 1 year high of $45.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.71.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Silgan had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silgan will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

In other Silgan news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 18,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $779,567.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 4,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $193,102.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,332,185 in the last three months. 24.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,225,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,530,000 after buying an additional 234,789 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,310,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,481,000 after buying an additional 528,349 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,234,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,433,000 after buying an additional 665,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,544,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,099,000 after buying an additional 77,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 4th quarter worth about $141,918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan (Get Rating)

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminum containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.