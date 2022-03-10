SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.74

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$12.74 and last traded at C$12.70, with a volume of 194777 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.15.

A number of research firms have commented on SIL. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.25 price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.74.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

