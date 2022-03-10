Simon N. Pimstone Sells 9,325 Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Stock

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 9,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $285,438.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of XENE opened at $30.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.87. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $36.42.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 425.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 177.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,992,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,797 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,411,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,334,000 after acquiring an additional 389,396 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,274,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,474 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3,996.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,220,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 95.1% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,158,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,709,000 after acquiring an additional 564,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

