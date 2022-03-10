Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $47.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Simulations Plus, Inc., is a premier developer of groundbreaking drug discovery and development simulation software, which is licensed to and used in the conduct of drug research by major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide. They have two other businesses, Words+, Inc. and FutureLab, which are based on its proprietary software technologies. “

Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.25.

SLP stock opened at $41.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.54 million, a PE ratio of 85.63 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.54. Simulations Plus has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $73.67.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 6.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 14,333 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total value of $539,924.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $786,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,933 shares of company stock valued at $1,350,780 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLP. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Simulations Plus by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Simulations Plus by 625.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Simulations Plus by 84.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Simulations Plus by 10.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

