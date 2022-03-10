Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SIRI. StockNews.com raised Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays lowered Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Shares of SIRI opened at $6.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.94. Sirius XM has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $7.29.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 54.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

In other Sirius XM news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $333,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM (Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.