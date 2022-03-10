Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTAW) Stock Price Down 23.8%

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTAW – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 23.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 24,847 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 31,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Siyata Mobile stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTAW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 435,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Siyata Mobile (SYTAW)
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
Receive News & Ratings for Siyata Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siyata Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.