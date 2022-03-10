Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTAW) Stock Price Down 23.8%

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTAW – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 23.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 24,847 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 31,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Siyata Mobile stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTAW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 435,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

