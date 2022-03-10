Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $127.95

Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $127.95 and last traded at $129.84, with a volume of 11072 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.77.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.70.

The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 26.92%.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.27, for a total transaction of $1,612,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total value of $228,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,738,725 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth $25,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

