Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target Cut to C$39.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sleep Country Canada presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$39.43.

ZZZ opened at C$28.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$35.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.70. The company has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78. Sleep Country Canada has a 12-month low of C$26.02 and a 12-month high of C$41.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.81%.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

