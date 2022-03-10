SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SMBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SmartFinancial has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of SMBK stock opened at $25.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. SmartFinancial has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $28.63. The stock has a market cap of $436.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.72.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $36.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SmartFinancial will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,206,000 after buying an additional 139,990 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,212,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 234,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 48,582 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 6.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 516,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,391,000 after buying an additional 30,767 shares during the period. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the third quarter worth about $787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other.

