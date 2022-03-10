Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 77,000 shares, a growth of 746.2% from the February 13th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of SNMRY stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $11.20. 117,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,174. Snam has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $12.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.37.
Snam Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Snam (SNMRY)
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Snam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.