Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 77,000 shares, a growth of 746.2% from the February 13th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of SNMRY stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $11.20. 117,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,174. Snam has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $12.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.37.

Snam Company Profile

SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.

