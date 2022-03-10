SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.06

Shares of SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.06 and last traded at $19.31, with a volume of 820668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.23.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

SoftBank Group Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: SoftBank Vision Fund, SoftBank, Arm, Brightstar, and Others. The SoftBank Vision Fund segment engages in the investment business. The SoftBank segment provides mobile communication, broadband, and telecom services in Japan.

