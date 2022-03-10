Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) PT Raised to $12.00 at Piper Sandler

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SOI. Zacks Investment Research raised Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

NYSE SOI opened at $10.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $496.98 million, a P/E ratio of -271.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.72. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $15.07.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -1,050.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOI. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $36,498,000. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 49.4% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 251,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 83,194 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 7.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 518,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 36,721 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 309,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 10,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 5.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 629,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 34,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

