Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.67

Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.67 and last traded at $8.75, with a volume of 1120 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.77.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Solo Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.43.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.05 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Solo Brands Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Merris acquired 14,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $199,459.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC)

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

