Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.67

Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.67 and last traded at $8.75, with a volume of 1120 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.77.
Several research analysts have issued reports on DTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Solo Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.43.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
In related news, CEO John Merris acquired 14,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $199,459.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC)
Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Solo Brands (DTC)
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.