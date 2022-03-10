Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) & Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) Head to Head Comparison

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK – Get Rating) and Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Sono-Tek alerts:

This table compares Sono-Tek and Byrna Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sono-Tek 15.04% 11.76% 8.43% Byrna Technologies -7.79% -5.04% -4.12%

55.4% of Sono-Tek shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.3% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Sono-Tek shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sono-Tek and Byrna Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sono-Tek $14.83 million 4.62 $1.12 million $0.15 29.07 Byrna Technologies $42.16 million 5.60 -$3.28 million ($0.17) -58.35

Sono-Tek has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Byrna Technologies. Byrna Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sono-Tek, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sono-Tek and Byrna Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sono-Tek 0 0 0 0 N/A Byrna Technologies 0 0 2 1 3.33

Byrna Technologies has a consensus target price of $20.67, indicating a potential upside of 108.33%. Given Byrna Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Byrna Technologies is more favorable than Sono-Tek.

Risk & Volatility

Sono-Tek has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Byrna Technologies has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Sono-Tek (Get Rating)

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L. Berger on March 21, 1975 and is headquartered in Milton, NY.

About Byrna Technologies (Get Rating)

Byrna Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Sono-Tek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sono-Tek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.