Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $42.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) will report sales of $42.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $45.30 million and the lowest is $40.10 million. Sotherly Hotels posted sales of $22.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 88.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will report full-year sales of $178.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $175.20 million to $182.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $194.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sotherly Hotels.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.66). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 74.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share.

SOHO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:SOHO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.20. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,316. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.23. Sotherly Hotels has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

About Sotherly Hotels (Get Rating)

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sotherly Hotels (SOHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.