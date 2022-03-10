Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 909.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 36,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

IWD traded up $2.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.96. 3,354,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,894,392. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.41. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $146.94 and a 1 year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

